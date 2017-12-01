South Hadley students learn about the dangers of distracted driving

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley High School students learned a lifesaving driving lesson Friday.

The students took a crash course in distractology in the Arbella Insurance Foundation driving van.

They learned, under simulated conditions, that just taking your eyes off the road for a few seconds to send text message, you’re risking your life.

“I wasn’t expecting the car in front of me to stop,” said John Parenteau. “It’s kind of staggering how much the road conditions had changed when you’re looking down for two or three seconds.”

A classmate also found out how much a few seconds of distraction would have cost her had she taken her eyes off the road to send a text message to a friend.

“I didn’t really know how quickly it could happen, how sudden it was fast, I looked up and then I stopped,” said Emily Grodhowalski.

The student’s reaction came as no surprise to the man who’s spent years taking the distractology course to high schools throughout New England.

“It happens when you least expect it to, looking down at the cell phone for two or three seconds,” said Tour Manager Nick Romani Prpich.

The Arbella distractology van began its journey for safe driving in 2009.

More than 100 South Hadley High School students took the course this week.