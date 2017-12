SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley firefighters were called to the South Hadley High School Friday morning for a report of a gas odor inside the building.

South Hadley Fire Captain Jim Pula told 22News the school was evacuated just before 9:00 a.m. Pula said Columbia Gas was called in after firefighters determined there was a small gas leak coming from a pipe.

The leak has been repaired and students and staff have been allowed back in the school.