Senate President Rosenberg responds to sexual misconduct allegations against husband

BOSTON (WWLP) – Four men are claiming that Senate President Stan Rosenberg’s husband groped and harassed them. Rosenberg said on Friday that he was shocked and devastated to learn of the allegations.

Three men claimed that Bryon Hefner grabbed their genitals, according to a recent Boston Globe report. Hefner is the husband of Senate President Stan Rosenberg. Hefner allegedly kissed a fourth unnamed man against his will.

According to the Boston Globe, the men felt powerless to report the incident and believed Hefner has influence over Rosenberg. Rosenberg said Friday that Hefner has no influence over the Senate.

“He has no influence over policy, the internal operations of the Senate, or any Senate related business,” Rosenberg said. “If Bryon claimed to have influence over my decisions or over the Senate, he should not have said that.”

Rosenberg said Hefner is seeking professional help for alcohol dependence and will soon be admitted into an in-patient treatment center.

The Senate minority and majority leaders plan to launch an investigation into the allegations.