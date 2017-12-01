It is that time of year again, the days are shorter, the nights are colder, which makes it difficult to stay motivated. For some people, these weather changes are a major trigger for what is called Seasonal Affective Disorder. Clinical Psychologist Elaine Ducharme gave us tips to help treat SAD.

Symptoms specific to winter-onset SAD, sometimes called winter depression, may include:

Irritability

Tiredness or low energy

Problems getting along with other people

Hypersensitivity to rejection

Heavy, “leaden” feeling in the arms or legs

Oversleeping

Appetite changes, especially a craving for foods high in carbohydrates

Weight gain

Treatment

Broad spectrum light therapy

Medication

Psychotherapy