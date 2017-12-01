Rocky’s Ace Hardware Children’s Miracle Network and pet food and supplies drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year at this time Rocky’s Hardware stores in western Massachusetts generate contributions to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield.

Each Rocky’s store urges its customer to get behind the Children’s Miracle Network of which Baystate Children’s Hospital is a member. Not surprisingly the appeal hits home for some Rocky’s customers.

“Actually several people have talked about have come in to donate, mentioned that their children have actually benefited from this charity. So that’s icing on the cake helping someone we actually know.” Alan

Rocky’s will continue to except donations on behalf of the Children’s Miracle Network until December 23rd.

“Over the last several drives, we have managed to donate over 16 tons of much needed food and supplies to worthy organizations. Like the Children’s Miracle Network drive, the pet drive serves shelters, locally. Rocky’s wants to ensure that we keep with the tradition of giving back to the communities we serve. Both of these drives allow us to do just that.” Rocky’s Ace Hardware President and CEO, Rocco Falcone