Report: Springfield has shortest life expectancy in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report said Springfield has the shortest life expectancy of any city in Massachusetts.

The research website “24/7 Wall Street” ranked the cities with the shortest life expectancy for every state using death records data from the National Center for Health Statistics.

They found physical inactivity, poor eating habits, obesity, and smoking tended to be higher in the cities with lower life expediencies. Springfield residents we spoke with found the findings “unexpected.”

“I didn’t really think we had that,” Mark Gonzalez of Springfield said. “I’m surprised. A lot of underage drinking and a lot of underage smoking as well. A lot of stress.”

According to the “24/7 Wall Street” study, the average life expectancy in Springfield is 79.3 years.