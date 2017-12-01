Meningitis vaccinations available at CVS pharmacies following UMass outbreak

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – CVS pharmacies across western Massachusetts have stocked up on the meningitis vaccine in response to the outbreak at UMass Amherst.

There have been two confirmed cases of Meningitis B on UMass Amherst’s campus. According to a release sent to 22News by CVS health, the CDC has determined that the strains of the meningococcal bacteria that caused both student’s infections are closely related, meaning there may be an increased risk of the disease for other undergraduates on campus.

University Health officials are encouraging students at high risk to get vaccinated. Students are considered at high risk if they live in campus housing, or have medical conditions such as asplenia, sickle cell anemia or take the medication Solaris.

According to CVS Health, all college students are required to receive a vaccine that protect against four other strains of the meningococcal disease (A, C, W, and Y), but that vaccine does not protect against B, which is the cause of the current infections at UMass Amherst.

The following CVS Pharmacy stores and MinuteClinic walk-in centers will have vaccines available to protect patients against the disease:

165 University Drive, Amherst, MA 01002 (MinuteClinic also available)

76 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA 01002

367 Russell Street, Hadley, MA 01035 (Located inside Target)

366 King Street, Northampton, MA 01060 (MinuteClinic also available)

90 Main Street, Northampton, MA 01060

70 West State Street, Granby, MA 01033

Crystal Springs Plaza, 151 North Main Street, Belchertown, MA 01007

Route 10, 118 Northampton Street, Easthampton, MA 01027

1616 Memorial Drive, Chicopee, MA 01020

400 Beech Street, Holyoke, MA 01040

1176 Granby Road, Chicopee, MA 01020

451 Center Street, Ludlow, MA 01056

250 Whiting Farms Road, Holyoke, MA 01040

50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA 01040 (Located inside Target)

1990 Boston Road , Wilbraham, MA 0109 5

No appointment is necessary to receive a meningitis vaccination. Patients are asked to bring both their health insurance and prescription insurance cards to get vaccinated.