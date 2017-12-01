InFocus: Political wrap up of 2017, what to expect in 2018

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Politically, 2017 was a year filled with change and controversy-from the inauguration of a new president, to Congress’ inability to get any major legislation passed.

This Sunday on 22news InFocus we’ll be taking a look at what transpired in 2017, and what we can look forward to in 2018.

We’ll be talking with a political consultant about national and state matters. We’ll also hear from several local members of the state’s house of representatives and senate about issues facing Massachusetts residents, and the impact of recent legislation.

We’ll also be talking about the 2018 elections and proposed ballot questions. All 435 voting seats in the United States House of Representatives will be up for election, including Western Massachusetts representatives Richard Neal and Jim McGovern. In addition, 33 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for re-election including Elizabeth Warren’s. Massachusetts will see all the constitutional offices facing elections, as well as the entire state Senate and House.

