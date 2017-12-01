How common earthquakes are on the East Coast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday a 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred near Dover, Delaware. There were no reports of injuries or damage but it was felt as far north as here in western Massachusetts.

Earlier in the week there was a small 1.6 magnitude earthquake centered in Boxborough, Massachusetts Monday evening.

Back in 2011 a stronger earthquake occurred in central Virginia. That one was a 5.8 and was felt from Maine to Georgia and caused between $200 and $300 million in damage. Some buildings in downtown Springfield were even evacuated as a precaution.

Over the last few years there have been some smaller earthquakes that have occurred here in New England. In 2015 a number of small earthquakes were felt in eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island in an area called the “Hope Valley Shear Zone Fault”.

Some people 22News talked to remember feeling earthquakes here in western Massachusetts. “There was one quite a few years ago that I felt in the house I could actually feel things shaking but that was about it. It was almost like a truck rolling by,” said Mike Izdepski of Springfield.

“Back in 85′ it was the day my mom was getting married and I was supposed to get up early and I felt my bed shaking thinking the train was going by but realized there was no train where I was living. And later I heard about it and that’s what that it was,” said Jim Couchon of Springfield.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey most of the earthquakes that occur in the east are usually miles deep in bedrock that contain faults that were active in earlier geological eras.