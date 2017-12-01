Holyoke’s Dunkin’ Donuts to be delayed, Eddie’s Furniture “pleasantly surprised”

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Owner of Eddie’s Furniture in Holyoke told 22News that plans to build a Dunkin Donuts next door have been put on hold.

The furniture store had expressed opposition to a proposed opening of a Dunkin donuts with a drive through next door.

They anticipated problems because the Dunkin would occupy the next door where they’ve been loading and unloading furniture for decades.

According the Holyoke Planning Board’s minutes, permits related to the new Dunkin were set to be discussed in the November 14 meeting, but Joe Hicks, the owner of Eddie’s, told 22News the plans to open the Dunkin have been withdrawn for the time being.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” Hicks told 22News. “The people who are doing it are nice, the three gentlemen I’ve spoken with. Our problem is, we need to be able to back our trucks in.”

Eddie’s Furniture owner said the store had already cleared items from the alley to make space for drop offs and pickups, had the new Dunkin drive-through opened.