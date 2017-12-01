Holyoke woman sentenced for plotting to kill husband’s alleged rape victim

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke woman has been sentenced to probation time for plotting to kill her jailed husband’s alleged rape victim.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News that 50-year-old Cynthia Coons pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the first degree Thursday and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Cynthia and her husband, Jason Coons, were charged earlier this year with conspiracy to commit murder following an investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives and the Hampshire County House of Corrections. Jason Coons was being held at Hampshire County House of Correction on $25,000 bail on charges of aggravated rape, kidnapping, and intimidation of a witness at the time.

Carey said the investigation revealed he and his wife allegedly conspired to kill the alleged victim in the pending rape case, in an effort to get the case thrown out.