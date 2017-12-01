Holyoke woman sentenced for plotting to kill husband’s alleged rape victim

Husband in jail

By Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke woman has been sentenced to probation time for plotting to kill her jailed husband’s alleged rape victim.

Holyoke couple charged in alleged plot to kill rape victim

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News that 50-year-old Cynthia Coons pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the first degree Thursday and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Cynthia and her husband, Jason Coons, were charged earlier this year with conspiracy to commit murder following an investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives and the Hampshire County House of Corrections. Jason Coons was being held at Hampshire County House of Correction on $25,000 bail on charges of aggravated rape, kidnapping, and intimidation of a witness at the time.

DA: Husband, wife tried to have victim in rape case killed

Carey said the investigation revealed he and his wife allegedly conspired to kill the alleged victim in the pending rape case, in an effort to get the case thrown out.

Related Posts