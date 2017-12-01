High school guidance counselors helping students secure scholarship money

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – High school guidance counselors in western Massachusetts are often heroes to their students headed for college.

Chicopee Comprehensive High School guidance counselor Dona Hall-Adams help secure $1.5 million in merit scholarship money this year.

This money that will help deserving students attend the college of their choice next year.

“Without my guidance counselor and the whole guidance team, I don’t think I’d be where I am right now,” said senior Aleisha Vergara. “I feel great; without my guidance counselor, I wouldn’t be able to have a scholarship to the college I want to go to.”

The sharp uptick in scholarship money for Chicopee Comp. students is the result of student recruiting efforts by American International College and Western New England University.