Hampden DA: Chemist’s lab work “will be wiped” from at least 5,000 criminal records

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of drug convictions in Hampden and Hampshire Counties will be thrown out after an Amherst chemist was found guilty of tampering with evidence.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told 22News drug convictions connected to Sonja Farak’s lab work, will be wiped from the criminal records of more than 5,000 defendants.

He said any defendants who were serving time had already been released from prison and now the convictions will be officially erased from their criminal records.

“We were very careful to make sure no one was held in any way on cases involving her work,” Gulluni said. “We now know through the litigation and investigation that came after her arrest that she was engaged in very serious misconduct.”

All of the cases being dismissed in Hampden County are from juvenile and district court. All Superior Court drug cases are still under review.