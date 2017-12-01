“Golden Throne” turns heads at Springfield museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new and unusual work of art is on display at the D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts in Springfield.

The “Jeweled Objects of Desire” exhibit has caught the attention of visitors, especially the gold-plated and bejeweled toilet seat, called “The Golden Throne – A Royal Flush.”

Enfield resident Bailey Russell told 22News that she’s not very impressed with the gold-plated toilet seat.

“It’s a little much, it’s eccentric,” Russell said. “I wouldn’t want to clean it.”

The gold toilet seat and the other gold-plated objects will be on display at the Museum of Fine Arts until the end of the year.

When asked how much the golden toilet seat is worth, the museum told 22News that it’s a closely guarded secret.