Former national security adviser Michael Flynn scheduled to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Flynn is scheduled for a plea hearing at 10:30 a.m

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. A lawyer for former national security adviser Flynn has told President Donald Trump's legal team that they are no longer communicating with them about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is scheduled to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EST. The Justice Department announced Friday that the hearing will take place before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a D.C. federal courthouse. Flynn is accused of “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI while serving in the Trump administration

Court documents released Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of making false statements.

Prosecutors with the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller say Flynn falsely stated to the FBI that he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mueller’s investigation.

 

