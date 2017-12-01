Environmental advocates pushing for bill to protect state’s waterways

BOSTON (WWLP) – Some lawmakers want to protect the state’s waterways and your health.



Environmental advocates believe the public has a right to know when waterways in their community are being contaminated. They’re pushing to pass a bill calling for further testing of water pollutants.



Massachusetts residents rely on water from the state’s rivers and watersheds for daily drinking water as well as recreation like swimming, boating and fishing.

But some organizations are concerned residents are being exposed to water that’s contaminated by untreated sewage.



“Anyone who encounters this contaminated water is at risk for all kinds of diseases and infections as well,” Gabby Queenan, Policy Specialist at the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance told 22News. “For the most part, the public remains unaware of these events and the risks they pose for public health.”

But how does something like this happen?



According to the Massachusetts Rivers Alliance, when it rains, stormwater can flood the state’s sewer systems and will discharge into rivers and public waterways. This combination of stormwater and wastewater is known as Combined Sewer Overflows, or CSOs.



Raw sewage can contain E. coli and other pathogens that make people sick, possibly leading to respiratory, eye and ear infections.



Organizations that want to protect the state’s waterways are calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that would institute a statewide notification system, informing the public about CSO discharges.



The bill calls for public alerts to notify communities where and when discharges occur as well as what precautions people can take to avoid health risks.



“We feel that Massachusetts citizens have a right to know when and where sewage discharges are occurring,” Queenan added.

New York has passed similar legislation.

The bill still has a long way to go before it becomes law. It’s currently under committee review.