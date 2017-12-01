‘Embarrassed’ Geraldo Rivera apologizes for ‘tawdry’ memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Geraldo Rivera is apologizing for a memoir published a quarter-century ago that sexual experiences he says he’s now “embarrassed” about.

Fox News Channel reporter Rivera in a Friday tweet cites his “tawdry” book and what he calls “consensual events” it describes. He describes its tone as “distasteful” and “disrespectful.” He says he’s “profoundly sorry” to the women involved as well as anyone else who’s offended.

The book, titled “Exposing Myself,” was published in 1991.

Rivera’s post follows a tweet on Thursday by actress and singer Bette Midler renewing an allegation of being drugged and groped by Rivera and his producer colleague in the 1970s. In her tweet, Midler called for an apology.

Although I recall the time @BetteMidler has alluded to much differently than she, that does not change the fact that she has a right to speak out & demand an apology from me, for in the very least, publically embarrassing her all those years ago. Bette, I apologize. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 1, 2017

27 years ago I wrote a tawdry book depicting consensual events in 1973-45 years ago-I’ve deeply regretted its distasteful & disrespectful tone & have refrained from speaking about it-I’m embarrassed & profoundly sorry to those mentioned-I have & again apologize to anyone offended — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 1, 2017

Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/TkcolFWfA2 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2017