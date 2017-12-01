‘Embarrassed’ Geraldo Rivera apologizes for ‘tawdry’ memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Geraldo Rivera is apologizing for a memoir published a quarter-century ago that sexual experiences he says he’s now “embarrassed” about.

Fox News Channel reporter Rivera in a Friday tweet cites his “tawdry” book and what he calls “consensual events” it describes. He describes its tone as “distasteful” and “disrespectful.” He says he’s “profoundly sorry” to the women involved as well as anyone else who’s offended.

The book, titled “Exposing Myself,” was published in 1991.

Rivera’s post follows a tweet on Thursday by actress and singer Bette Midler renewing an allegation of being drugged and groped by Rivera and his producer colleague in the 1970s. In her tweet, Midler called for an apology.

 

 