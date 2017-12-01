East Longmeadow lights town Christmas tree for the holidays

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow’s annual Christmas tree lighting took place in the town center Friday evening.

Families gathered around a massive spruce near the town center rotary to see the lights turned on for the first time. Santa Claus rode in on a fire truck for the tree lighting, and families were treated to hot cocoa while they were there.

East Longmeadow parent Crystle Notte said she plans to make the tree lighting an annual family tradition. “This was our first time here, and it was actually great. Santa came on a firetruck, and it was hot chocolate and cookies inside. So it was amazing, they put a great production on.”

The massive spruce is sponsored by the East Longmeadow Lions Club.