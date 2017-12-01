December 1st marks the first day of meteorological winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Meteorological winter started Friday December 1st. Meteorological winter is December, January, and February. Winter officially doesn’t start until December 21st.

Average snowfall for December is 11 inches of snow. Western Massachusetts, mainly in the hills towns, some maybe a dusting and some flurries already in November but no accumulating snowfall. Average snowfall for November is 2.5 inches of snow. By January average snowfall will be 13.6 inches.

Western Massachusetts should have already seen some measurable snow. For the lower Pioneer Valley first measurable snow is early November. Franklin and Berkshire County first measurable snow is late October and western parts of Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties first measurable snow is early October.

As we continue to make our way to the official start of winter our average high temperatures will begin to fall. By January 15th our average high temperature is 31 degrees, making it the coldest time of the year.

NOAA has put out a winter outlook that begins for December through February. It forecasts cooler than average temperatures for northern parts of the United States and warmer than average temperatures for the southern parts of the United States and also the northeast. That includes western Massachusetts.

This does not mean we won’t feel cold snaps or get snow, it means temperatures could be above average for some of the time over the next 3 months.