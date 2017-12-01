Bus driver charged in accidental death of third grader due in court

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Another pre-trial hearing is scheduled Friday for the man accused of accidentally killing a 9-year-old girl.

Tendzin Parsons is expected to be in Northampton District Court Friday. He faces one charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide in connection to the death of 9-year-old Summer Steele of Plainfield.

Parsons was expected to plead guilty in September to that charge, but changed his plea after the judge informed him he would impose a one-year-sentence to the House of Correction.

Steele got caught in the school bus doors on October 28, 2016, after Parsons dropped her off from school. Steele was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.