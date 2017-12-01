Amherst winter parking rules now in effect

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – New winter parking rules are in effect in Amherst beginning Friday.

According to a release sent to 22News by Town Manager Paul Bockerman, overnight parking will be permitted in authorized on-street parking spaces except during declared parking bans.

When parking bans are in effect, they will last from 12:01 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. During parking bans, all vehicles must be removed from public ways or run the risk of ticketing and towing.

If you are not sure a parking ban is in effect, just look for the blue lights. When the blue lights on the traffic signals at intersections in town are flashing, a winter parking ban is in effect. You can also sign up for parking ban alerts by visiting the town’s website.

The blue lights will be turned off when a parking ban is no longer in effect. Residents are reminded that a parking ban can last several days.

During parking bans, residents are still allowed to park in the lower level of the parking garage and in the town portions of the Pray Street and the North Pleasant Street Lots.