AIC hockey calls for inclusion at MassMutual Center matchup

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College’s Division 1 men’s hockey team played in the MassMutual Center Friday night,with a greater purpose.

AIC played against Bentley College to stand up for inclusion. The Yellow Jackets cited respecting everyone, regardless of identity politics, as a guiding principle for the school.

The school hopes to host more of these games next year.

Assistant Athelitc Director of Compliance Jessica Chapin told 22News, “It has been very well received so far, so I think we’re definitely looking to roll this out to a bunch of other teams in the future, perhaps doing a basketball double-header next year.”

Rainbow ribbons, flags, and t-shirts were given away to fans attending the game.