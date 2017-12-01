The 37th Annual Northampton Winter Craft Fair is coming up this weekend, and Development Director Jen Loebel visited the show with a preview of this exciting event!
Sat., Dec. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m to 4:00 p.m
