104th Fighter Wing graduates 39 members from Community College of the Air Force

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing graduated more than 30 enlisted members from the Community College of the Air Force with associate degrees.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Department of the Air Force, the 39 enlisted members who graduated had degrees in various fields.

“The CCAF degree shows professionalism in their Air Force career and allows them to convert their Air Force skills into a degree,” said Col. James Suhr, 104th Fighter Wing commander. “They remain focused, attending college and aligning their goals of completing a degree. I am proud of our Airmen leading the way through education and serving their country.”

According to the news release, the CCAF program is an accredited college that allows airmen to receive credit for their Air Force training while working towards a degree in their Air Force Specialty Code.

“I feel that education is a vital part of personal and professional development,” said Tech Sergeant Lauren Gallagher. “It was important for me to earn because I want to set myself up for success and opportunities within the military, as well as, the civilian world.”

Sgt. Gallagher’s first CCAF was in 2013.

“I am very much honored to have now earned my second CCAF degree,” said Gallagher. “I

know I will be utilizing these credentials when I transition back to the civilian workforce, even if

it is 15+ years away. This program provides a great service for Airman pursuing their desire to

start or enhance their skills and education.”

Below are the 39 graduates of the CCAF:

– Master Sgt. Craig Berthaiume, Associate in Applied Science, Avionics Systems Technology

– Chief Master Sgt. Mark Bolduc, Associate in Applied Science, Maintenance Production

Management, and Emergency Management

– Tech. Sgt. Randolph Bonin, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Maintenance Technology

– Senior Master Sgt. Peter Bottalico, Associate in Applied Science, Intelligence Studies and

Technology, and Emergency Management

– Staff Sgt. Adam Bourdon, Associates in Applied Science, Aviation Maintenance Technology

– Master Sgt. Edward Callahan, Associate in Applied Science, Logistics

– Senior Airman Calvin Cooper, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Management

– Master Kenneth Crochiere, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Maintenance Technology

– Tech. Sgt. Robert Cyr, Associate in Applied Science, Avionics Systems Technology

– Master Sgt. Miguel Diaz, Associate in Applied Science, Avionics Systems Technology

– Master Sgt. Richard Duquette, Associate in Applied Science, Logistics

– Senior Airman Thomas Filburn, Associate in Applied Science, Information Systems

Technology

– Tech. Sgt. Judith Flores, Associate in Applied Science, Information Management

– Tech. Sgt. Lauren Gallagher, Associate in Applied Science, Business Administration

– Tech. Sgt. Garrett Greene, Associate in Applied Science, Intelligence Studies & Technology

– Tech. Sgt. Joseph Harbachuk, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Maintenance Technology

– Master Sgt. Jennifer Hartwig, Associate in Applied Science, Emergency Management

– Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Hill, Associate in Applied Science, Aircraft Armament Systems

Technology

– Master Sgt. Michael Hilton, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Maintenance Technology

– Tech. Sgt. Sara Jacobsen, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Maintenance Technology

– Staff Sgt. Alexandro Laftsidis, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Maintenance

Technology

– Tech. Sgt. Gregory Liptak, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Maintenance Technology

– Tech. Sgt. Gary Lochhead, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Maintenance Technology

– Tech. Sgt. Angelica Mendoza, Associate in Applied Science, Bioenvironmental Engineering

Technology

– Master Sgt. Jeremian McClosky, Associate in Applied Science, Explosive Ordnance Disposal

– Senior Master Sgt. Christopher McCrary, Associate in Applied Science, Emergency

Management

– Senior Master Sgt. Shayne Newton, Associate in Applied Science, Practical Nursing

Technology

– Staff Sgt. Eric Oathouot, Associate in Applied Science, Emergency Management

– Staff Sgt. Cecilio Orta, Associate in Applied Science, Practical Nursing Technology

– Tech. Sgt. James Quigley, Associate in Applied Science, Public Health Technology

– Master Sgt. William Sabadosa, Associate in Applied Science, Avionic Systems Technology

– Staff Sgt. Adam Smith, Associate in Applied Science, Maintenance Production Management

– Master Sgt. Howard Smith, Associate in Applied Science, Munitions Systems Technology

– Master Dawn Soldan, Associate in Applied Science, Human Resource Management

– Master Sgt. Robert Stec, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Maintenance Technology

– Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey St. Jean, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Maintenance

Technology

– Master Sgt. David Sutherland, Associate in Applied Science, Intelligence Studies &

Technology

– Staff Sgt. John Turtellote, Associate in Applied Science, Explosive Ordinance Disposal

– Staff Sgt. Amber Trombley, Associate in Applied Science, Aircraft Structural Maintenance

Technology

– Tech. Sgt. James Warner, Associate in Applied Science, Aviation Management