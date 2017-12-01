10 departments called-in to help put out Gill fire

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from 10 different stations helped Gill firefighters put out a fire overnight.

Gill Fire Chief Gene Baubien told 22News that the fire started in a shed on Chappell Drive. The fire started to spread to an attached barn, but was put out before any damage was caused to that structure.

Chief Baubien said that 10 towns assisted their fire department in the effort. So many trucks were needed to help because water had to be drawn from the nearby Connecticut River in order to put out the fire.

No one was hurt, but the state fire marshal will be helping with the investigation into the cause. No criminal activity is suspected.