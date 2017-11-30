Woman struck by car in Holyoke has died

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman who was struck by a car in Holyoke earlier this week has died in the hospital.

Holyoke Police Lt. Michael McCoy told 22News the 52 year-old woman was struck while she was out walking her dog near the corner of Canal and Lyman Streets at around 6:35 Monday evening. McCoy says it is believed she was crossing the road when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 63 year-old man from Holyoke. He says that the victim suffered a head injury.

She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where Sgt. Jeff Joniec said she died on Wednesday.

The woman’s name is not being released at this time.

Police are still looking into what led up to the accident, and no charges have been filed against the driver, who McCoy says stayed at the site of the crash and cooperated with police.