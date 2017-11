WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are looking to identify a man accused of trying to steal hundreds of dollars worth of items from Home Depot.

According to Wilbraham police, the suspect attempted to steal $400 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot store on Boston Road on November 24. The alleged attempted theft happened around noontime.

If you can identify this man or have any information, you’re asked to call Wilbraham police at 413-596-3837.