Vibra hospital employees gather to discuss closing of Springfield facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of health care workers and their patients have uncertain futures since Vibra Hospital’s owners announced their intention to close the acute care complex in Springfield.



Vibra Hospital petitioned the state two weeks ago asking for permission to close the State Street facility.

Unionized health care workers met Thursday night to talk about what’s next for them and their patients.

“We was hoping that they see the hard work that we do, and hopefully they can take us and maybe some patients that we serve somewhere else,” said Neal Johnson, Mental Health Counselor at Vibra Hospital.

“The whole closing went under the radar,” Christian Leeds, President of the Springfield facility told 22News. “Slipped right under the news cycle. Tonight’s about letting them know there’s people here that support them and are working very hard, and we haven’t forgot about them.”



The Old Springfield Municipal Hospital has changed hands several times since the city sold the property in the 90’s.

Vibra Healthcare said they’re working with the state to transition their patients to other sites once they close in March.