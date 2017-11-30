Vibra Hospital employees wondering what’s next

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A hospital that has a long history in Springfield is expected to close, and now their employees are trying to figure out what’s next for them and their patients.

Christian Leeds works at Vibra Hospital, and is the local union president.



“It’s going to be a tremendous impact on patients, their families, and their ability to recover,” Leeds, told 22News.



After treating patients for more than 60 years, Vibra Hospital in Springfield is expected to close it’s doors in March of 2018.



Two weeks ago the company filed a notification with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health citing financial reasons.



Now hundreds of patients and employees are wondering what’s next.



Three hundred employees and 100 patients will be affected by this closure. Some of the employees have been working at this hospital for nearly 40 years, including when it was previously owned by the city.



“It started out as a Springfield municipal hospital, it was a city hospital for many years,” said Leeds.

Leeds told 22News Vibra’s history in Springfield dates back to the 1950s. When the Acute Care Hospital first opened, it was called Springfield Municipal Hospital.

The city sold it in the 90s, and it has changed ownership at least three times since then.



This time, Vibra couldn’t secure the necessary funds to stay open, which many of their employees worry will have a dramatic impact on the community.



“It’s an acute care hospital but it also houses a state mental health unit, which is really going to be detrimental to the community if we lose it,” Leeds told 22News.

Leeds said once the hospital closes, the nearest state mental health unit will be located in Worcester.

In a statement sent to 22News, Vibra Healthcare said they’re working with the state’s Department of Mental Health, to transition their patients to alternate sites.