The Latest: Lauer says he is sorry to anyone hurt by actions

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on NBC’s firing of longtime “Today” host Matt Lauer: (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

Matt Lauer says he is “truly sorry” to anyone he is hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC.

Lauer’s former “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement from Lauer at the top of Thursday’s show, a day he was fired by NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Published reports accuse Lauer of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

Lauer says in the statement: “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized. But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed or ashamed.

He says “repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching” and says he’s “committed to beginning that effort.”

A statement from Matt Lauer: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions…” pic.twitter.com/f93rHXqKQD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

12:05 a.m.

Fired “Today” host Matt Lauer is the biggest media figure brought down by sexual misconduct allegations since Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes were ousted from Fox News Channel.

Lauer’s exit comes amid a wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics.

He has long been a valuable and highly visible part of NBC News and one of the highest-paid figures in the industry.

Lauer was fired Wednesday for what NBC called “inappropriate sexual behavior” with a colleague.

The announcement was quickly followed by a published report accusing him of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.