Springfield residents enjoy free “Coffee with a Cop”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents had a chance to talk with police officers about their concerns Thursday over a free cup of coffee.

It’s called “Coffee with a Cop” and it’s been successful in Springfield for years.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Springfield Police officers were available to talk at seven Dunkin’ Donuts locations across the city. We found several residents joking and chatting with officers, at the Dunkin’ on Page Boulevard.

“It’s very important for community members to see the police in a different way,” Kim Rivera of Springfield said. “They always look at them in a bad, negative way, but they’re not that way. They’re here for our safety and to build relationships.”

This initiative goes hand-in-hand with the C3 policing in Springfield, which stresses the importance of community involvement in preventing and solving crimes.