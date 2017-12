SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are trying to figure out what led to a man getting shot Thursday night.

Police were alerted to the shooting by two events: a shot spotter activation at School and High Streets around 8:45 p.m., and a victim walking into Mercy Hospital about 35 minutes later.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his calf and was not cooperating with police.

He’s expected to be okay.