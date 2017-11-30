Springfield man facing charges after allegedly stealing bicycle

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a bicycle in Longmeadow Tuesday.

According to Longmeadow police, officers were called to the area of Route 5 near Nevins Ave on Tuesday for a report of a bike that had just been stolen. Darrin Smith, of Springfield, is facing criminal charges after an officer allegedly saw him riding a bike nearby that matched the description provided by the victim.

“Please remember the importance of calling the police immediately and providing a detailed description of the incident,” Longmeadow police wrote in a Facebook post. “We want to do the best job possible and many times we need your help to do so!”