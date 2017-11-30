Senate President Rosenberg’s husband accused of sexual assault

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several men are alleging they were groped and harassed by the spouse of a western Massachusetts lawmaker. Now, Governor Charlie Baker (R-Massachusetts) is calling for an investigation into the allegations.

A policy advocate, a Beacon Hill aide, a lobbyist and another Beacon Hill worker claim Bryon Hefner, the husband of Senate President Stan Rosenberg, made unwanted sexual advances.

A Boston Globe report released Thursday details the account of three of the men who claim their genitals were grabbed by Hefner. One man was allegedly kissed by Hefner against his will.

Rosenberg, a 68-year-old legislator from Amherst, married 30-year-old Hefner in 2016.

Senate President Rosenberg released a statement to 22News that reads, in part:

“This is the first I have heard about these claims. Even though, based on what little I have been told, these allegations do not involve members or employees of the Senate and did not occur in the State House, I take them seriously.”

Rosenberg also said he has not been approached by anyone with complaints about the alleged incidents. And if he had been, he said would have tried to intervene.

Governor Baker is calling for an immediate investigation into the allegations but stopped short of calling for the Senate President’s resignation.

“Frankly I’m appalled by the allegations,” Baker said. “And i really felt for the people when i read the story who came forward.”