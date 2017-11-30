Senate plans to investigate misconduct report

BOSTON (AP) — The Republican leader in the Massachusetts Senate says he’s working with a top Democrat in the chamber to investigate a Boston Globe report that the husband of Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said he’s teaming up with Democratic Majority Leader Harriette Chandler to develop a structure and process for the investigation.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has also called for an immediate investigation.

Three of the men told the Globe that Hefner grabbed their genitals and one says Hefner kissed him against his will. The Globe said it found no evidence Rosenberg knew about the alleged assaults.

Hefner said in a statement to the Globe it was difficult to respond to allegations from unnamed individuals.

___

6:30 p.m.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is calling for an immediate investigation into a report that the husband of Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday it spoke with four men who said Bryon Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed them over the past few years.

Baker called the allegations “disturbing” and “distressing” and said he felt for those who described their experiences.

Baker stopped short of calling for Rosenberg’s resignation.

___

3:47 p.m.

Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg says he’s taking seriously a report that his husband Bryon Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.

The Boston Globe reported Thursday it spoke with four men who said Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed them over the past few years.

Rosenberg said in a statement this was the first time he was hearing about the claims and takes them seriously, although they don’t involve Senate members or employees.