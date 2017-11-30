Pet of the Week: Timmy the guinea pig

In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Timmy, a 1-year-old guinea pig looking for a loving place to call home with other guinea pigs Tommy and Chester. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communication for Dakin Humane Society, shared more about the guinea pigs, and about Dakin’s Giving Tuesday campaign.

Name: Timmy (part of a trio that includes Tommy and Chester)

Breed: Guinea Pig

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Male

Color: White/brown/black

Background

Timmy came to Dakin along with his cagemates Tommy and Chester because their person was moving and couldn’t bring his pets with him. Timmy is very friendly and outgoing, he’s people oriented and gentle.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=37070289#!/

Diet notes: Special guinea pig pellets are the basis of their diet (they eat about 1/8 cup daily). Timothy hay-based pellets are recommended for adults. Be sure your pet has access to hay at all times. You should also provide some small (bite-sized) amounts of fresh fruits and veggies, especially leafy vegetables, green peppers, peas, apple, blueberries, oranges and grapes. Kale and strawberries are excellent sources of Vitamin C, which guinea pigs can’t produce for themselves.

Cage notes: If you have multiple guinea pigs, allow for a minimum of 4 square feet of cage per pig, and be sure it’s a solid-bottom cage with a wire cover. No wire cage bottoms…they hurt a guinea pig’s feet! Also, don’t use glass aquariums because they don’t provide proper ventilation. Always keep the cage indoors and line the bottom of the cage with bedding. Don’t use cedar or pine chips, which contain dangerous oils. Be sure to give your pig a cave for sleeping and resting, like a medium-sized flower pot or covered sleeping box.

Guinea pig facts/tips:

Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room

They rarely bite, but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal

Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let her play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that she might chew on

Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily

Other Events

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org