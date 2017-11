“Night Before Christmas” is an original musical that you can see right here in Western Massachusetts! Carl Schwarzenbach and Rock Palmer shared the details, and gave us a preview performance!

“Night Before Christmas”

An original musical

December 1, 2, 8, 9 – 7:30pm

December 9 – 2pm

Westfield Woman’s Club, 28 Court St., Westfield

413-572-6838

westfieldtheatregroup.com