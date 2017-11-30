News Producer

The producer delivers and contributes accurate, visual, news content across all media platforms. Principal Duties & Responsibilities include:

* Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web.

* Oversees writing, production, and timing of broadcast or on-line publication.

* Define strategic direction for content coverage to meet business objectives.

* Manage news room, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations.

* Monitor postproduction processes to ensure accurate completion of details.

* Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all digital devices.

* Write, produce and edit material that appeals to target audiences.

* Research production topics using the internet, video archives, and other information sources.

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

* Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.

* Detail oriented; proficient in non-linear editing.

* Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills.

* Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.

* Knowledge of media production, communication and dissemination techniques and methods, including alternative ways to inform and entertain via written, oral, and visual media.

* Ability to meet quality standards for service & evaluate customer satisfaction.

* Proficient in non-linear editing.

* Utilize state-of-the-art television technology; MS Outlook, E-mail.

* High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.

HOURS: TBD

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Bachelors Degree in Communications, TV/film or equivalent experience may substitute, 3-5 years experience in television or radio broadcast/production.

APPLY ONLINE: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/6746

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.