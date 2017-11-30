NAACP and Hampden DA helping former criminals through workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The NAACP and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office held a workshop on expungements and record sealing for people convicted of crimes in the past.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and Assistant District Attorney Colleen Monroe presented the workshop at the Spring of Hope Church in Springfield.

Organizers said this was the second workshop the NAACP and district attorney’s office have hosted to help people learn about their legal options to seal their records, and work towards a better life post-conviction.

“It makes a difference in terms of their eligibility for employment and other opportunities, it also makes a difference in terms of their own self esteem and their outlook on life,” Talbert Swan, President of the Springfield NAACP, told 22News.

People convicted of misdemeanors can apply to have their records sealed after 5 years, and for felonies ten years after their conviction.