Musical surprise for commuters in Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A musical surprise Thursday for people waiting to board buses and trains at Union Station.

The Community Music School of Springfield held a pop-up concert. Also performing, 40 students from the High School of Commerce band with the Madrigal Singers and Community Music School’s Voices Ensemble.

This won’t be their last surprise concert.

Executive Director Eileen McCaffery of the Community Music School told 22News, “This is the first of 5 concerts and we’re going to do another here, for sure, because this was so wonderful and we’re going to pick various venues across the city.”

The project aims to bring out the artistic side of Springfield.

The Community Music School first partnered with Springfield Public Schools 5 years ago.