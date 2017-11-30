More drug cases could be dismissed in wake of evidence tampering

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney is throwing out nearly 4,000 drug convictions because evidence had been handled by an Amherst chemist convicted of tampering with drug samples.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday they would not re-prosecute the dismissed drug convictions tainted by drug-lab chemist Sonja Farak. Those 4,000 cases came from the Juvenile and District Courts in Hampden County, but District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said his office is now focused on Superior Court cases connected to Farak.

Luis Rosado of Springfield said, “You know it’s gonna be a lot of people walking in the streets. Do we like it? No. Are the people who were convicted rejoicing? Yes, they are.”

District Attorney Gulluni said potentially many more cases could still be dismissed. The overturned convictions came from District and Juvenile courts, but Gulluni said his office is scrutinizing 500 to 1000 Superior Court cases where Farak tested the evidence.

D.A. Gulluni said, “Generally speaking those cases are more serious and complicated, so based on the numbers that we have in my county, we are going through a thorough review of each case.”

But just because a conviction’s dismissed, and the conviction’s removed from the record, there could still be complications.

Springfield-based Attorney Joseph Bernard told 22News, “It’s a very complicated question that unfortunately cost people their lives, their jobs. We could go on infinitum about what a case like this could cost one person.”

DA Gulluni said decisions on those 500 to 1000 Superior Court convictions should be made in the coming weeks.