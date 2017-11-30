Man who recorded people in bathroom gets 5-year sentence

Related Coverage Man charged with making secret recordings in restroom

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) – A New York man who secretly recorded 10 adults and five children using the bathroom at a public park in Massachusetts has been sentenced to up to five years in prison.Sam Wassilie apologized at sentencing Wednesday in Berkshire Superior Court, saying he suffered from a “crippling” sex addiction that had ruined his life and cost him his job and family.

The Berkshire Eagle reports he was convicted Nov. 9 of 10 counts of video recording people nude or partially nude, and five counts of video recording sexual parts of children.

Prosecutors say the 39-year-old Hudson, New York, man set up a cellphone to record people using the shared bathroom at Pinegrove Park in Dalton in the fall of 2014. The park has ball fields, basketball courts and a playground.