Ludlow Police Department raise nearly $4,000 for Home Base “No Shave November” campaign

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers from the Ludlow Police Department have raised nearly $4,000 to support a local foundation’s mission to help veterans and their families.

Ludlow Police Detective Stephen Ricardi told 22News in a news release that a large number of officers and dispatchers took part in the Home Base 3rd annual “No Shave November” campaign to help those suffering from post traumatic brain injury heal.

Home Base is a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program.

Detective Ricardi said the foundation raised over $50,000 with 21 police department participating in 2016.

This year, 60 police departments across Massachusetts participated in the campaign.

“The Ludlow Police Department is very proud to have participated in this initiative as many of the members of the Department are former or current members of the military,” Detective Ricardi said in the news release. “The entire LPD recognizes the sacrifices made by our armed forces and the importance of providing support and services to both current and former servicemen and women.”