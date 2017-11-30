Light up a Life Tree

Hospice Life Care will once again be holding their annual gift wrapping at the Holyoke Mall from November 24th through December 24th.

For a $10 donation a star will be hung on the tree in the Holyoke Mall in memory of a loved one or someone living. Proceeds help provide compassionate care to terminally ill patients and their families in Hampden and Hampshire counties.

To get your star, stop by the Hospice Life Care booth at the mall or you can call 413-534-5691, email HospiceGiftWrap@gmail.com or visit www.HolyokeVNA.org

Tree lighting ceremony is December 7th at 10 a.m.