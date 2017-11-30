Who doesn’t love a sweet treat during the holiday season? Michelle Olanyk, owner of Mo’s Fudge Factor in Shelburne Falls, showed us how to make homemade ganache.

Ganache Recipe

Dark Chocolate Ganache

9 ounces dark chocolate (use chocolate bars with a high quality chocolate, easily found at specialty markets, wine stores and gourmet grocery stores. Do not use chocolate chips, they are made for high temperature baking and will not work correctly in your ganache)

½ Cup Heavy Cream

Break up chocolate into a microwave safe bowl and set aside. Simmer the cream over medium heat then pour over chocolate, be careful not to overheat the cream. Let sit for 30 seconds then stir cream and chocolate together until smooth. If the chocolate pieces do not seem to be melting heat in microwave for 10 seconds, stir again until smooth. Pour into a shallow pan and allow to cool for 3-5 hours or until firm enough to scoop into truffle balls. Select toppings to roll your truffles in, be as creative as you want, some suggestions are cocoa powder, powdered sugar, crushed peppermints, crushed nuts, roasted coconut, sprinkles.

Milk Chocolate Ganache 10 ounces Milk Chocolate (use chocolate bars with a high quality chocolate, easily found at specialty markets, wine stores and gourmet grocery stores. Do not use chocolate chips, they are made for high temperature baking and will not work correctly in your ganache)

½ Cup Heavy Cream

Break up chocolate into a microwave safe bowl and set aside. Simmer the cream over medium heat then pour over chocolate, be careful not to overheat the cream. Let sit for 30 seconds then stir cream and chocolate together until smooth. If the chocolate pieces do not seem to be melting heat in microwave for 10 seconds, stir again until smooth. Pour into a shallow pan and allow to cool for 3-5 hours or until firm enough to scoop into truffle balls. Select toppings to roll your truffles in, be as creative as you want, some suggestions are cocoa powder, powdered sugar, crushed peppermints, crushed nuts, roasted coconut, sprinkles.