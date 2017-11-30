Holiday Market now open for business in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents now have another reason to shop in downtown Springfield.

The Holiday Market at 1341 Main Street opened Thursday, for the 3rd consecutive holiday season.

Dozens of businesses in the heart of downtown Springfield participate in the annual market. Business owners told 22News it’s a great way to attract shoppers.

“I believe it is the renaissance of what is happening in downtown Springfield,” said Simply Serendipity Owner Mikki Lessard. “So very much, it is my joy to welcome people in this new district.”

The Holiday Market will remain open, until December 22.