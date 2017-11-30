Governors urge Congress to act on children’s health program

BOSTON (AP) — Governors are appealing to congressional leaders to restore funding for a federal program that provides health coverage for millions of low-income children.The Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, expired Sept. 30. Congress has yet to reauthorize it, despite apparent support in both the House and Senate.

In a letter sent Wednesday to congressional leaders, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, warned of “unnecessary disruptions” if Congress doesn’t act.They said nearly every state would run out of federal CHIP funding by mid-2018.Baker and Brown wrote on behalf of other governors as chair and vice chair, respectively, of the National Governors Association’s Health and Human Services Committee.

Officials say Massachusetts stands to lose nearly $300 million in federal funding for 172,000 children.