Food Bank of western Massachusetts helping Puerto Rico evacuees

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of western Massachusetts is doing their part to help Hurricane evacuees from Puerto Rico.

They collaborated with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to collect 20,000 pounds of food that will go to Puerto Rican evacuees in Holyoke and Springfield.

It’s been more than two months since a Category 5 hurricane slammed into the tiny island of Puerto Rico.

Many people on the island are still without basic necessities, forcing many islanders to migrate to communities in western Massachusetts.

The donated food will make 15,000 meals after being distributed to local food pantries helping evacuees.

“What this is designed to do is to provide that family that’s coming a start,” Food Bank Executive Director Andrew Morehouse explained. “A week’s worth of food to get them settled in and then they’ll be referred to all of the pantries and meal sites that the Food Pantry provides to on a regular basis.”

MEMA collected 229,000 pounds of food and vital items. Out of that, 215,000 pounds will go directly to Puerto Rico where the island remains in a state of disarray.

The Food Bank of western Massachusetts has donated nearly 11 million pounds of food in the Pioneer Valley this year.