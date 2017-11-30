Dynasty – The Best Things In Life Trailer

(CW) – The ghost of Christmas past haunts Cristal on the next episode of Dynasty, Wednesday at 9/8c.

Everything is shiny and bright at the city’s Annual Tree Lighting, but behind the scenes, the Carringtons struggle with ghosts from their past; Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) tries to move on from her former flame; Steven (James Mackay) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) band together to right an old wring; and Cristal’s (Nathalie Kelley) past resurfaces, threatening her future with Blake (Grant Show).

Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente and Robert C. Riley also star. Francisca X. Hu wrote the episode, directed by Pascal Verschooris (#108). The episode airs on December 6, 2017.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with DYNASTY online:

Like DYNASTY on Facebook: facebook.com/DynastyOnTheCW

Follow DYNASTY on Twitter: twitter.com/cw_dynasty

Follow DYNASTY on Instagram: instagram.com/cw_dynasty

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/