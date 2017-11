HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Did a British glamour model fake her own kidnapping?

Chloe Ayling claims she was lured to a modeling shoot where she was abducted by masked men, drugged, restrained and held for six days. But, some are doubting her story after it was revealed the model didn’t tell police about shopping in public with her alleged kidnapper.

In a daytime exclusive, she tells her story to Dr. Phil.

